Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Down 34.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.48. 319,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $122.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

