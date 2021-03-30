New Energy Exchange Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EBODF) Short Interest Update

New Energy Exchange Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EBODF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of EBODF stock remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. New Energy Exchange has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
About New Energy Exchange
