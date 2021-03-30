New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.56. New Gold shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 25,366 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after buying an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in New Gold by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 610,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,442 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in New Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 156,681 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

