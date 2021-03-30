New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend by 74.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

