New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYCB. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

