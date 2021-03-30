Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the February 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

