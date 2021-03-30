NinePointTwo Capital Acquires New Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,820 shares during the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,038 shares during the last quarter.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

Shares of NTES traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

