NinePointTwo Capital Takes $378,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $433.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

