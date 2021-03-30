NinePointTwo Capital Takes $802,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.84. 50,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,579. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $227.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $358.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

