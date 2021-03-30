NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.85

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 18156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

NNGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

