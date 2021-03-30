Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 395,049 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.68.
Several research firms recently commented on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
