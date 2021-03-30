Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 395,049 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.68.

Several research firms recently commented on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

