Nord/LB Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

DWNI stock opened at €39.46 ($46.42) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.13. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

