Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.50. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 27,536 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $477.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

