Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $273.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

