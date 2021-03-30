Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

ENS opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

