Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.59% of Park National worth $27,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.03. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.