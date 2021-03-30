Northern Trust Corp Has $25.75 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

