Northern Trust Corp Has $27.65 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,457 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $18.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

