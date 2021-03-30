Northern Trust Corp Has $28.08 Million Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.76% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $28,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $8,145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 104,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

