Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,181 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 164,910 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBGI stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $912,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,991 shares of company stock worth $21,393,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

