Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,576 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

URBN stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

