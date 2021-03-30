Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.88.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $106.58 on Monday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.