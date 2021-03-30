NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,374 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

