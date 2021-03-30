NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,606 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of NovoCure worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $4.39 on Tuesday, hitting $128.50. 6,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,587. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 653.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.26.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.