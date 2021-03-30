Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Down 45.4% in March

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $483,000.

NIQ stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 19,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,574. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

