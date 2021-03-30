Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NMI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,888. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.