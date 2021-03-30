Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NMI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,888. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.