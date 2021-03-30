Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 972.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 106,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 26,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,168. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

