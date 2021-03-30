Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 525 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $12.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $623.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $707.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.70. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $598.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

