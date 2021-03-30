Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Announces Earnings Results

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 253.61%.

OBELF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 85,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $121.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

