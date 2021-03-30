Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Announces Earnings Results

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 253.61%.
OBELF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 85,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $121.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.96.
About Obsidian Energy
