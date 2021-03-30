Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 85,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

