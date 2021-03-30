Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, Yahoo Finance reports. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 406.63%.
Shares of Obsidian Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 85,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
