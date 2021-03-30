Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,232 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 233,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

