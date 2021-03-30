OKCash Price Tops $0.0518 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $18,807.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,053.58 or 0.99959604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00034037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00115865 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001754 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,087,055 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

