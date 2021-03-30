Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the February 28th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,041,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCT traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,644. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $398.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $9.45.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONCT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

