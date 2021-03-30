One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $452.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.