Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.27

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $9.86. Opera shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Opera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Opera by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Opera by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

