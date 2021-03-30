Oppenheimer Comments on Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.22 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRZN. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $14.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

