O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORLY. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $498.27.

ORLY opened at $508.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.89. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $283.59 and a 52 week high of $509.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,409 shares of company stock worth $19,753,447. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

