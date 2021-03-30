OriginTrail Reaches Market Cap of $269.66 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $269.66 million and $2.16 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,928.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.94 or 0.00636742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,535,059 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

OriginTrail Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

