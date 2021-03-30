Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 176,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

