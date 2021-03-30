Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BSX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. 117,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,146. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.
In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.