Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. 117,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,146. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

