Outfitter Financial LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Waste Management accounts for about 2.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $3,013,825. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.90 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

