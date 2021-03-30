Outfitter Financial LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. International Paper accounts for about 1.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,260. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

