Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 89,477 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $19.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $479.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.38.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

