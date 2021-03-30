Pacific Center for Financial Services Acquires 85 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $157.46 and a 52-week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

