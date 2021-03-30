Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $108,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.19. The stock had a trading volume of 257,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.69. The company has a market capitalization of $434.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

