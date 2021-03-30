Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $185,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.78. 1,182,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,959,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

