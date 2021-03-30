Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $7.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.00. 96,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

