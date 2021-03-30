Pacific Center for Financial Services Purchases New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

