Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.59 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -295.33, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $512,707.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,828 shares of company stock worth $13,289,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

