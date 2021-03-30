Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $672,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

AZPN stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

